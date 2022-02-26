Hyderabad: 3 gangs held for peddling drugs

Three gangs were arrested by the Narcotic Enforcement wing for peddling drugs on Saturday. Disclosing the case details to the media, Hyderabad commissioner of police CV Anand said that the gang include software engineers, PG and engineering college students.

"Earlier, the students were given counselled and set free out of humanity when caught in drug cases. As there was no change in their bevaiour, the students have been arrested," the CP said, adding that they are procuring the drugs from dark net and are manipulating police to avoid being caught.

The CP said that there were also some Nigerians in gang and the investigations revealed that the nationals were committing cyber crimes. The Nigerian nationals are staying in the country even after their visa is expired. He added that the software engineers who are taking drugs are in the high positions in the corporate companies. And the students of various universities were also found to be involved in the racket and the same was taken to the notice of the university administration, he said.