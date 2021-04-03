Hyderabad: 4 staff persons at Banjara Hills police station test positive

Hyderabad: Four staff persons at Banjara Hills police station tested positive for coronavirus totalling tally to 9 in the last three days.

Among those nine persons include five working in the crime wing. In the latest, an Assistant Sub-Inspector, five women constables, two constables were found to be infected with the virus.

In the first phase, around 50 persons from Banjara Hills police station tested positive for the virus.

In the last 24 hours, 283 persons tested positive under the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits followed by 113 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 104 from Rangareddy and remaining cases from other districts in the state. A total of 1,078 fresh cases were recorded in a single day across the state.