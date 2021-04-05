Top
Hyderabad: 45 students at orphanage in LB Nagar test corona positive

Coronavirus in Hyderabad
For representational purpose

Highlights

Coronavirus in Hyderabad: As many as 45 students at an orphanage in Chitra layout in LB Nagar have tested positive for coronavirus.

Hyderabad: As many as 45 students at an orphanage in Chitra layout in LB Nagar have tested positive for coronavirus. All the infected persons have been sent to the isolation room on the ground floor of the orphanage.

Officials said that there are around 100 children residing in the hostel building and the tests are being conducted on the remaining students.

On Sunday, as many as 86 people tested positive after attending a marriage in Nizamabad. Around 320 persons are said to have taken part in the marriage and all those were asked to undergo coronavirus tests. In another case, 27 persons were tested positive in a village in Jagtial district following which the village gram panchayat imposed lockdown.

