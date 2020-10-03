Hyderabad: 60-year-old vegetable market in Narayanaguda demolished

The authorities of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up the demolition work of a vegetable market which is under dilapidation state near Narayanaguda flyover. Tension prevailed in the market after the shopkeepers protested against the market demolition saying that they had no alternative place to move.

The 60-year-old market which is spread over 1500 yards has over 56 shops. It was constructed in 1960.

According to the GHMC, the dilapidated market will be replaced with a three-floor structure along with a cellar for parking. A senior official from the municipal corporation said that they have served notices to the shopkeepers to vacate the place in December last year.

In spite of repeated reminders, the shopkeepers have not vacated the premises, the official said adding that there are left with no choice rather demolish the market. He further added that after the construction of the new market, the existing shopkeepers will be given first priority to participate in the bid and get the lease rights.

Meanwhile, the police rushed to the spot to pacify the shopkeepers who alleged that the municipal officials demolishing the market without providing them with an alternate place for their business.