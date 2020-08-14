Hyderabad: 7-day plasma donation drive

Hyderabad: A plasma donation drive will be organized by Professional Solidarity Forum (PSF) starting from August 16 to 22 to help Covid-19 infected patients in recovery. The 7-day plasma donation camp will be held from 10am to 6pm at NTR Memorial Trust Blood Bank in Banjara Hills.

PSF president Abdul Jabbar said, "The campaign is focused to help Covid positive patients who are undergoing treatment at different hospitals by connecting them with Covid recovered patients whose antibodies can help in treating corona positive patients.

"Many of the Covid recovered patients are willing to come forward to donate their plasma to save lives of affected patients. Someone or their relatives or friends in almost every family is affected by Covid, and plasma donation can be effective in their recovery," he added.

"The initiative is a part of forum's efforts to help blood banks restock blood units for emergency use during the pandemic. The forum has collaborated with different NGOs, and NTR Blood bank, including seeking support from the City Police and GHMC for the successful execution of the campaign," said Abdul Jabbar.

Apart from 7-day plasma donation drive, a blood donation camp will be held on August 15 at different locations across the city including Amberpet, Banjara Hills, Golconda, Bahadurpura, Chandrayangutta, Malakpet, Mehdipatnam, Musheerabad, Sayeedabad, Tolichowki, Islamic Centre at Seven Tombs Road, Yakutpura, Wadi-e-Huda (Shaheen Nagar) and Talab Katta.

All camps are being prepared to follow "absolute precautions" in view of the safety of both donors and volunteers including temperature monitoring, ensuring safety measures like gloves, masks and sanitization.

An awareness campaign will be held at different locations including community halls, mosques, churches and school buildings in Hyderabad", he said.

For more details, one may contact +91-9299655133 and +91-9030616250. Interested persons may also register for donation online at https://bit.ly?PSFPlasmaDrive. Pick and Drop facility is also available for plasma donors.