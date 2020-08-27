Hyderabad: 85,000 2BHK houses to be handed over by year end

Hyderabad: State government would be handing over 85,000 double bedroom houses to the houseless poor in the 24 Assembly constituencies under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation by December.

This was announced by Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, who reviewed the progress of double bedroom houses here on Wednesday. The minister said that a massive construction of double bedroom houses was going on in the GHMC limits and no other metro city in the country was taking up such a massive project with Rs 9,700 crore.

"Nowhere in the country, a construction activity like this is going on and Telangana is the first in the list to take up such a vast number of houses," said Rao. The minister informed that about one lakh houses were being constructed in GHMC and majority of the houses would be handed over to the beneficiaries by the year end.

Since the construction activity had been almost completed at many places, the minister asked the officials to speed up the works pertaining to basic amenities like drinking water, electricity and others. The minister said that construction of most of the double bedroom houses would be completed between August and December and he directed the officials to prepare an action plan for identifying and handing over the houses to the beneficiaries.

The officials informed the minister that apart from 75,000 double bedroom houses, another 10,000 houses would be ready under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) and Valmiki Ambedkar Awas Yojana (VAMBAY). The officials further informed that 4,000 beneficiaries each from the 24 Assembly constituencies would be identified and houses would be handed over to them.

Catchment area was also finalised for the identification of beneficiaries in the constituencies. Primarily, those who have given their house in the slums for construction of double bedroom houses would be given as in-situ beneficiaries. The officials were directed to prepare the list of such beneficiaries immediately.

The minister further asked the collectors to identify the beneficiaries in the constituencies nearby the GHMC since ten per cent of the houses would be allocated to the locals.