Hyderabad: Administration in 6 departments go paperless

Hyderabad: In order to make the administration transparent and accountable, the State government on Saturday introduced e-office system in 6 departments.

Launching the paperless administration through e-office, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar complimented the General Administration Department (GAD), Prohibition & Excise, Commercial Taxes, CCLA, Women & Child Welfare departments for taking up the initiative.

More than 1,600 employees will be operating through this new system in the departments.

Directing other departments to ensure that they function under e-office system, the official said that the new system will be beneficial as it would ensure greater transparency.

It will also save unnecessary paper work and save a lot of time. He felt that this system is the need of the hour as it will ensure that every petition/representation is accountable.

The e-office system also facilitates quick disposal of files electronically.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary Industries, Vikas Raj Principal Secretary GAD and Sarfraz Ahmed, Director Prohibition & Excise and other officials were also present.