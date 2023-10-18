Live
Hyderabad Airport ranks world’s third most punctual airport, Bangalore tops the list
Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi international airport has been ranked as the world's third most punctual airport after Bengaluru airport and Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah (US) for the past three months in a row. A report by aviation analytics firm Cirium has stated to this extent.
Followed by Hyderabad, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport stood fourth and El Dorado International Airport at fifth place. The Cirium report ranked the punctuality of airports based on the percentage of flights that departed within 15 minutes of the scheduled time.
Here are the top ten airport that are punctual.
1. Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, India
2. Salt Lake City International Airport, Utah, the US
3. Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, India
4. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Minnesota, the US
5. El Dorado International Airport, Bogotá, Colombia
6. Oslo Airport Gardermoen, Norway
7. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, the US
8. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the US
9. Hamad International Airport, Doha, Qatar
10. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the US