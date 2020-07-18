Hyderabad: All government degree colleges to have botanical gardens

Hyderabad: Government has decided to set up botanical gardens in all Government Degree Colleges in the State. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday instructed the officials concerned to take Jedcherla Degree College as an inspiration and set up botanical gardens in all government colleges.

The CM congratulated Jedcherla Degree College Botany Assistant Professor Sadasivaiah for setting up of a botanical garden on the college premises. The CM appreciated Sadasivaiah who met KCR at Pragati Bhavan and also sanctioned Rs 50 lakh to the college.