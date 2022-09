Hyderabad: All India Saree Mela kickstarts

Hyderabad: The 20-day All India Saree Mela begins at Shilparamam on Thursday.

Artisans from all over India is participating in the mela. Nearly 65 stalls of Chenderi, Maheshwaram, Pochampally, Narayanapet, Gollabama, Venkatagiri, Mangalagiri, Madanapalli Pattu, Gadwal, Bangalore silk, Muslin, Tussar, Bengali cotton, Kantha work, Chinkakari, Delhi handloom, Kashmiri silk, sarees are available for the visitors from 10:30 am to 8:00 pm said, a senior officer.

Cultural programmes are being organised at Amphi Theatre every evening. Kuchipudi dance performance by Dr Vineela Rao's team and artists performed dance Ganapati, Bho Shambho, Prahlada Pattabhishekam, Kalinga Narthana Thillana, Vandane Alivelu Manga, Ati Nirupama Sundarakara, Maheshwari Mahakali etc.