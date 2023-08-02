Hyderabad all set to experience Zero Shadow for the 2nd time on Thursday

Hyderabad: The city is fascinated to witness the astronomical phenomenon known as Zero Shadow Day for the second time in 2023.

The city had earlier experienced this event on May 9, and will experience again on Thursday, August 3, the occurrence can be observed at approximately 12:22 pm.

Zero Shadow Day takes place twice a year in regions near the equator, particularly between the Tropic of Capricorn and the Tropic of Cancer. During this unique event, the sun aligns directly above the Earth’s equator, causing objects and living creatures to cast no shadows at all.

To experience this, one must be in an open space where the sun is directly overhead. This means being in an area where there are no obstructions that would cast a shadow, such as tall buildings or trees.