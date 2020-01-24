Hyderabad: Anti-CAA protests to go poetic in Old City

Charminar: Following the success of 'Tiranga Rally' which was organised by the United Muslim Action Committee (UMAC) led by AIMIM against CAA-NRC-NRP on January 10 on NH-44, the Committee has decided to organise 'Ehtejaji Mushaira' (where poets will voice their disapproval) at the Khilwat Grounds on the night of January 25. This will later culminate into flag hoisting ceremony past midnight, marking 70th Republic Day.



The UMAC has invited people to listen what the icons of contemporary poetry would render through their beautiful verses on the burning issue the nation is engulfed in. Renowned poets including Rahat Indori, Sampat Saral, Lata Haya, Shabina Adeeb and several others will be mesmerizing audience with their works on this new subject, which has put to trial their patriotism. "This would mark new kind of protest against the new laws which are in grave violation of Constitution of India. UMAC has decided to organise as a mark of continuing with the protest against the CAA-NRC-NRP. This will start from evening 7 pm on January 25 and past mid-night a flag will be hoisted on occasion of 70th Republic Day," said the organisers.

By month end, another programme will be oraganised on January 30, marking assassination of Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. On this day a silent protest will be conducted, and a human chain would be formed from MD lines in Tolichowki to Bapu Ghat in Langar Houz. "Following the nation-wide protest against the CAA-NRC-NRP, several organisations including student unions, market JAC, private school JAC, medical JAC, advocates JAC etc. are also protesting against the draconian laws in support with UMAC. Hence, it has only got strengthened in the recent days," said a senior MIM leader.

AIMIM general secretary and Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri along with Charminar MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan inspected Charminar and its surrounding areas on Monday, as part of arrangements for the protest programme.

It may be mentioned here that recently while addressing a public meeting AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that these protests on the January 25 and 30 were not by any party or one organisation. "This is being done to save the soul of our country, the Constitution of India and pay tributes to the founding fathers of our country."

AIMIM MLAs, corporators, party workers are inviting the citizens through social media apps to attend celebration, protest and poetry in large number and know that citizens to stand united and celebrate India's democracy and defend its Constitution.