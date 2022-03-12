Hyderabad arbitration centre should attain worldwide acclaim: Supreme court CJI

Supreme Court Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Saturday said that Hyderabad Arbitration Centre should achieve worldwide acclaim.

Hyderabad city would get become more popular with the centre, NV Ramana said, thanking the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for allocating valuable land in Gachibowli for the construction of building.

On Saturday, Justice NV Ramana laid the foundation stone for the Arbitration centre construction in 3.7 acres of land behind IKEA in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, NV Ramana said that an internatioanl arbitration centre is already functional in Hyderabad. "The centre is Hyderabad, much like the centre in Singapore will gain world fame," he said. The construction of Arbitration centre in the city is expected to be completed by next year.