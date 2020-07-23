Hyderabad: Assistant Professor of EFLU commits suicide

Hyderabad: An Assistant Professor, B Rahul, working at EFLU (English and Foreign Languages University) in Tarnaka, allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Tarnaka two days ago as his decomposed body was recovered by the police.

According to police, they received a call from the neighbors of the Asst Professor who narrated that they have not seen him for the past two days and a foul smell was emanating from his flat.



Upon receiving the call, we rushed to the residence and broke open the door which was locked from inside and found that Rahul was hanging with a rope tied to the ceiling fan, said S Rajasekhar Reddy, Inspector of OU PS. He said, "The dead body was then shifted to Osmania mortuary for post mortem and preliminary enquiries revealed that he was a native of Vijayawada. After his marriage he was staying in Hyderabad but was divorced due to personal issues with his wife and since then he was staying alone in the flat. His family members were informed about the incident and a case under section 174 Cr.P.C has been registered and the case is being investigated."