Hyderabad: Awareness session held on Thalassemia
Hyderabad : In Telangana, approximately 4,000 patients suffering from Thalassemia are registered across hospitals, NGOs, and blood banks, their lives tethered to the constant need for transfusions. With a yearly increase projected at 5-6%, the strain on our healthcare system intensifies, grappling with the demands of each new case.
On International Thalassemia Day observed on May 8, the Blood Warriors Foundation conducted awareness sessions at Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology, Gandipet on Wednesday. These sessions highlighted the challenges faced by patients and their families, underscoring the vital importance of comprehensive care.
From regular blood donations to quality medical treatment and emotional support, the battle against Thalassemia demands a multifaceted approach, including education and screening to identify carriers of the condition. Speaking at the session held at MGIT College, Krishna Vamshi Rajalingu, co-founder & CEO of Blood Warriors Foundation, said, “Our primary goal is to establish a robust support ecosystem for existing Thalassemia patients, while also championing awareness of preventive measures such as HPLC tests to curb the birth of new cases.”