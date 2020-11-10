Hyderabad: BJP accuses TRS, Majlis of subverting voting rights of Hindus

Hyderabad: The State BJP leadership on Monday has come down heavily on the TRS-led State government directly attacking Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for the "subversion of voting rights of Hindus in the ensuing GHMC elections".

Addressing the media here on Monday, State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the State government which was supposed to treat all sections of people equally has gone to the extent of denying even the voting rights of Hindus in Hyderabad. Accusing the TRS-Majlis of resorting to manipulation of voters lists, he said, "The BJP wanted to take Bhagyanagar to the Old City. But, the TRS-MIM have been trying to turn the Bhagyanagar into an Old City and to destroy its future.

Bandi Sanjay said that the TRS calls the BJP as communal, anti-Muslim and pro-Hindu and with different names to project itself as a secular party. But, turning a tool into the hands of MIM, the TRS has gone to the extent of handing over the entire city to Majlis by subverting the voting rights of Hindus to influence the election outcomes in the ensuing GHMC elections, he alleged.

In support of his claims, Bandi Sanjay said that the divisions where Hindus were in majority were reduced to a minority. Where Muslims were in majority, a few of the Hindu votes were clubbed into those divisions. He claimed that voters' lists were manipulated on religious lines to tilt the results of the election in favour of TRS and MIM, he alleged.

The BJP leader said, "In 50 wards, the percentage of voters have gone up by 10 per cent. In 63 wards, there is a difference of 5,000 votes. Each ward will have 30,000 to 40,000 votes. If 50 per cent of votes are polled during the elections, it comes 20 to 30 per cent.

Only, 5,000 votes become key in winning the elections. Going by these calculations, in the polling booths from 73 to 90, there were only Muslim votes. The Muslim votes have been hiked from 44 to 51 per cent, because BJP got more votes in the area. Similarly, from polling booths 104 to 150, the Muslim votes have been added to increase the voting percentage from 28 to 35 per cent," he added.

"The situation is so grave that in 63 wards, the votes of Hindus have been reduced to subvert their voting choices and tilt the election outcomes," the State BJP chief alleged.