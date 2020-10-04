Hyderabad: BJP aims to give tough fight to TRS in Dubbaka bypoll

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP is chalking out its strategy to give a tough fight to the ruling TRS in the ensuing by-election of Dubbaka Assembly bypoll.

The party has roped in former MP Jithender Reddy to oversee the party's poll activities in the Assembly segment. The party will deploy MPs, MLAs and the party senior leaders to intensify the election campaign at the mandal level.

According to party sources, the saffron party feels it is a strong contender in the by-poll, people don't see Congress as an alternative to TRS. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and party senior leaders and core committee members held the first election meeting of the party on Saturday. The leaders took stock of the current scenario in the constituency. It was decided to draft a plan of action for each mandal to intensive party campaign.

Though there are two candidates for the party ticket, party senior leader Raghunandan Rao is reportedly the front runner. According to Kishan Reddy and Jitender Reddy, the State party leadership will convene another meeting to finalise the campaign plan, after the national leadership decides the candidate for the by-election.