Hyderabad: BJP constitutes 6 response panels for lockdown period says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has formed six committees for the party's response on various issues during the 15-day extended lockdown period in the State.

The committees will function in a coordinated manner to give the party's response on various issues and extend its services wherever they are needed, said Bandi on Saturday.

Accordingly, a 7-member committee comprising BJP MLA T Raja Singh and others will look after the law and order. Another 8-member committee comprising the party's State unit vice -president and former MLA Dr T Rajeswara Rao and others will look after the health issues.

Similarly, a 6-member 'Resources for Groceries Procurement Committee' comprising former Rajya Sabha MP Garikapati Mohan Rao, former MPs AP Jithender Reddy, Chada Suresh Reddy and party national executive special invitee Perala Sekhar and others will be looking after the smooth flow of the essential commodities for the distribution among the poor and needy during the lockdown period.

A separate 'Migrant People Issues Monitoring Committee' with five members has been formed comprising former Minister E Peddi Reddy, former MP Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar.

Also, another 9-member 'Masks Arrangements Committee' is formed comprising State Mahila Morcha president, Akula Vijaya, BJP State secretary V Chaya Devi, Dr Nirmala Devi Gonela and others to provide masks to the medical and health personnel and those fighting on the frontlines.

There will also be an 8-member 'Agriculture Issues Monitoring Committee', comprising BJP national executive special invitee N Indrasena Reddy, State party vice-president Kasam Venkateswarlu, former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy and others to address and respond on behalf of the party on farmers and agriculture-related issues.