Hyderabad BJP MP candidate Madhavi Latha responds on complaint against her

Hyderabad: BJP candidate K Madhavilatha, who contested from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, responded to the case registered against her. Recently, she participated in the election campaign meeting and posed as if she was shooting an arrow towards the mosque. A video related to this has gone viral on social media and has become controversial. A person named Sheikh Imran filed a complaint against her with the Begambazar police on Sunday and also took the matter to the attention of the Election Commission.

Responding to the case registered against her, Madhavi Latha questioned why she would participate in the procession in the holy month of Ramzan and distribute food with her own hands if she was against Muslims. She stated that since she participated in 'Aap Ki Adalat', she has been targeted on the social media platform.

She expressed her grief that she was complained about the missing bow and arrow. She stated that if someone made a video of it, an FIR would have been registered. Madhavilatha said that someone had complained against her that she had provoked Muslims, but there was no mosque in the video and the complaint against her was ridiculous.