Hyderabad: Builders body told to provide balm to migrant labour lockdown pain

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday urged the builders association to take care of the welfare of the migrant construction labour in wake of the lockdown in the State.



The minister chaired a meeting of the builders' association in Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday. The minister said that because of the steps taken up by the government after formation of Telangana, the builders have got the fruits of growth in the real estate sector. The minister asked the builders to instil self-confidence among the construction workers particularly the migrant labour and take care of their problems from humanitarian angle.

The minister asked the officials to make sure the essential commodities are provided to the workers working at the construction sites. The minister also asked the chief city planner Devender Reddy to ensure basic amenities like food, are provided. He directed the police commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda to provide permission to the Builders' Association members for transporting goods. "If the welfare of the workers is neglected, the government will take serious action. Already government gave instructions to provide daily wages to the workers and these instructions are not followed action will be taken as per the Act" said the minister.

Some of the builders donated money for the welfare of the workers. According to the minister, CREDAI (Real Estate Developers' Associations of India) Hyderabad representatives and Minakshi Group donated Rs 1 crore each, Vijay Madduri (Hyderabad Football Club owner) Rs 25 lakh, Telangana Dairy Development Corporation Chairman Loka Bhooma Reddy donated Rs 5 lakh.