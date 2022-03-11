Hyderabad: Case filed against film producer Bellamkonda Suresh, actor Bellamkonda Srinivas

A case has been registered at Central Crime Station against Bellamkonda Suresh and actor Bellamkonda Srinivas on Friday. The CCS police filed the cases on the directions of the Nampally court after a complainant approached the court.

The complainant, Sravan, told the court that producer Bellamkonda Suresh and the actor Bellamkonda Srinivas took Rs 85 lakhs from him in 2018 in two phases on the promise of taking him as assistant producer for a film being directed by Gopichand Malineni. However, there was no response from the father and son later.

On hearing the argument, the court directed the Central Crime Station police to register a case against the producer and the actor. Following the court order, the police registered a case.