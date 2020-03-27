Hyderabad: Cases against stores over MRP violations in Rajendranagar

Rajendranagar: The Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of Rajendranagar, Chandrakala, on Thursday visited supermarkets at Hyderguda at Attapur and checked the prices of essential commodities to ascertain whether they are selling commodities at MRP or not. She booked cases against two supermarkets at Hyderguda for collecting exorbitant rates against the goods.



She also warned the owners not to take advantage of the lockdown and sell the commodities on fare prices fixed as per the rules. Reminding that surprise inspections will be made henceforth to check whether or not the markets behaving in a fair manner. The RDO said that she would not hesitate to take more strengthen actions if the owners fond to be violating the rules and putting the consumers into trouble by unnecessarily increasing the prices of essential commodities beyond the fixed rates.

Later on, she also inspected the police bandobast in several locations and interacted with the police personals. ACP Ashoke Chakraverthi and other officials accompanied the RDO.