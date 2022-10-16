Hyderabad: Citizens raise a stink over overflowing sewage water

Hyderabad: Along with torrential rains, sewage overflow has been creating double trouble for commuters and residents in the city. Mud spread across roads and sewage water has been giving nightmares to dwellers forcing them to bear the stench emanating from the sewage water flooding across several areas along with rainwater.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) have been facing criticism for their failure to complete the monsoon-related works and solve the never-ending sewage overflow issue. Even after social activists and locals raised the issue, the water board is taking time to rectify the issue. Residents have been facing problems and are asking reasons for the delay by the authorities in solving the sewage overflow issue. They allege that several monsoon-related works including SNDP projects are incomplete and there has been no respite from water inundation this monsoon.

"Several works like laying of sewage drain pipelines, box-type drains, desilting of manholes, nalas, and clearing water bodies in parts of the city are incomplete, which is resulting in water inundation and excessive sewage overflow. No part of the city is spared, be it the new city's Banjara Hills or southern part of the city," said Mohammed Ahmed, a social activist.

Moreover, with this snail pace ongoing works, the entire road stretch has been damaged. Rainwater, overflowing drain and loose sand spread on the road is dangerous for the commuters creating hazards. "We residents are helpless. Whenever it rains, the dirty water overflows from sewerage lines and is stagnant for days. This issue has to be solved permanently," said Shekhar, a resident of Sri Nagar Colony in Jubilee Hills.

In parts of the city, the manholes are cracked while others have given way. "The sanitation workers clean the line, remove a black sludge and leave it just near the place which has been cleaned. And when it rains it spreads and the cycle continues," said Murali Krishna, a resident of Kukatpally.

Asif Sohail, another activist pointed out that the municipality had failed to solve the sewage issue which has been plaguing for years. Works are only sanctioned and no action work is being done. "Works are delayed and incomplete due to two major reasons: lack of budget and each contractor is leading at least five monsoon works in each circle which leads to a pending and snail pace works. As the works are incomplete, residents are witnessing flood like situation during heavy rains.

"Contractors are taking up work and leaving it pending for several months. The concerned officers must take action against them and GHMC authorities must blacklist such contractors," he added.