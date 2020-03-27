Hyderabad citizens slowly come to grips with lockdown

As the lockdown is in force across the State, confining lakhs of people to homes, there was little buzz at the residential areas dotted with shops - selling groceries and vegetables. In many places, denizens were seen throwing social distancing norms to the wind by indulging in frenetic buying of the needs. While the Health department machinery has ratcheted up efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus by rolling out a slew of never-of-a-kind measures, the number of Covid cases is on the upswing. The number touched 44. The flip-side of the lockdown is desertion of the hostels by the students and employees, hailing from different parts of the Telugu States and working in Hyderabad. These hapless young persons went through a nightmarish experience to reach their respective destinations encountering harrowing experiences at the inter-State borders. Notwithstanding all the fuss about the lockdown, citizens are slowly coming out of the shell and bracing themselves for tougher times ahead