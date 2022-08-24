Hyderabad: City CP presents quarterly awards to cops and 2 civilians

Hyderabad: Around 300 police personnel, from constable to Inspectors, and two civilians were rewarded by the City Police Commissioner CV Anand here on Tuesday. The programme was conducted as part of the quarterly reward mela of the Hyderabad City Police.

The reward distribution is done at the end of every quarter to appreciate and recognise the hard working police personnel. The performance of cops working in various units including police stations of Hyderabad City is screened on various parameters such as technical expertise, file management, responsiveness, swift apprehension, investigation and detection of cases etc.

Addressing in the reward programme, Anand explained how the technological advancements, visible police fleet has increased the confidence among the public. He said that snatchings, house burglary and other general crimes have decreased due to adoption of new technologies.

"Indeed your efforts in the day-to-day policing and crime detection amidst the handling of year-long festival bandobusts and other events has paid great dividends in policing. Also, SHE Teams and Bharosa centres ensured that women are safe," the city police commissioner said.

Following the Commissioner's decision to reward civilians who help in detection, prevention of crime and help out the police in maintaining peace and order, two civilians were also felicitated. Riyajuddin and Goutam, who selflessly contributed and worked with the police were appreciated and rewarded by Anand. This is the first time that two good Samaritans were rewarded along with the officers. While Riyazuddin helped the police by stopping the spread of fake news in the locality, Gautam worked along with police and rendered service to the public during the Covid-19 wave.