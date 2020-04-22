Hyderabad: City delivery boys in a pretty pickle

Hyderabad: Zomato and Swiggy delivery boys say they received a rude jolt as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has extended restrictions on the services of home delivery apps, and confining the delivery to supply of groceries.



The TS government took the decision after as many as 69 people in Delhi got infected from a delivery boy. However, the delivery guys who number about 8,000 are not happy with the decision as they feel left in lurch and their incomes have drastically fallen. Sharing his grief, M Mohan, a Swiggy rider from Tarnaka, says he is surviving by borrowing money from friends. "We used to earn extra income as tips on cash on delivery orders but that was also stopped due to precautionary measures. The number of deliveries that we used to do in a day are now being hardly done even in a week," he adds.