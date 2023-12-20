Hyderabad: City police impose New Year restrictions

Hyderabad: To maintain public order, Hyderabad police imposed several restrictions on party-goers celebrating the New Year and also on bars, pubs, and clubs on December 31.

City commissioner of police, K Srinivas Reddy issued the following guidelines to the management of 3 Star and above hotels, clubs, bars, restaurants, and pubs concerning New Year celebrations on the last day of this year.

The management, who are going to conduct events/programmes up to 1:00 am (midnight) should apply for a grant of permission to the undersigned well in advance (at least 10 days).

It is mandatory for the organisers to install CCTV cameras with recording facilities at all the entry and exit points of the establishment. CCTV cameras will also be installed with recording facilities at parking places. The organisers and management should provide adequate security guards for traffic management and security/ access to their establishment.

People are warned that their driving license will be suspended for three months and above or permanently if they are caught in a drink-and-drive case in the night. Minors are not permitted to drive the vehicle and owners will be held responsible. Silencers of two-wheelers should not be removed and noise pollution should be avoided. Customers are also informed that driving their vehicles speed, dangerous driving, and racing in public places will also be punishable under Sections 183, and 184 of the M V Act.

The city police Commissioner asked the pub and bar management for the decency of apparel, dance acts, gestures and words to be ensured by organisers. There should not be any obscenity or nudity in any of the performances, and sound levels to be maintained at equal or less than 45 decibels. The organisers are warned not to allow any firearms at the venue of the event. The organisers should ensure that passes/tickets/coupons should not be granted more than the capacity as this may lead to law and order problems.

No minors should be permitted in programmes organised for couples and in pubs and bars.

Organisers of programmes are strictly warned that no person should be allowed to use drugs or narcotics and psychotropic substances and if the management fails to prevent the same it would lead to the culpability of management and action will be taken as per law. Organisers should pay special attention to parking areas and other places where drugs are clandestinely sold. The Organisers should appoint an adequate number of security guards to take care of systematic parking inside the premises as well as to regulate traffic in front of the entry and exit gates.

The pubs should not serve liquor beyond the hours permitted by the Excise Department. It is the responsibility of the management of pubs/bars to make necessary arrangements to provide drivers/cabs to the customers who are in a drunken state to reach their destinations safely. There should not be any display or use of fireworks.

Instructions of the District Fire Officer/Regional Fire Officer should be complied with.