Hyderabad: City readies to host Food Conclave on April 29

Hyderabad : As the world marches ahead with advancements in technology, medicine, and other fields, it's time for India to accelerate growth in the agri-food sector. With a population of about 1.4 billion people, the country has the potential to become a global food bowl, providing food not only for its own people but also for the rest of the world.

The Food Conclave, themed "Envisioning India's Decade in the Agri-Food Sector", an exclusive annual event hosted by the Telangana government will be held on April 29 at HICC bringing together top industry leaders, academic experts, and food producer organisations (FPOs) in the Indian agri-food sector.

With a focus on envisioning India's decade in the agri-food sector, this forum aims to identify growth opportunities and exchange ideas and solutions that will drive innovation and progress in the agri-food sector.

The event will host 22 panel discussions, 5 sectoral roundtables, and more than 40 one-on-one meetings between government and industry leaders, providing attendees with unparalleled opportunities for networking, knowledge sharing and exploring potential opportunities in the sector.

With five thematic tracks (Green, Blue, White, Yellow, Pink revolution), and renowned knowledge partners such as the World Economic Forum-India, Indian Vegetable Oil Producers Association (IVPA), Indian Diary Association, Heifer International, and Society of Aquaculture Professionals, the event will be hosting a wide range of activities.