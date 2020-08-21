Hyderabad City Security Council launches plasma donation campaign

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) in association with Hyderabad city Police launched the Plasma donation campaign in Hyderabad Commissionerate on Thursday. The website for the plasma donation campaign was launched by Mohd Mahmood Ali, Home Minister, while the video for the campaign was launched by Health Minister Eatala Rajender.

The prime objective of the program is to create awareness among denizens from all walks of life about the need of the hour "plasma" donation. Setting up an example of self, the men uniform has taken the lead in the initiative. More than 150 men in uniform from the Hyderabad city Commissionerate have already donated plasma to the needy.

The link donateplasma.hcsc.in is now open to register for requirement of plasma and also for donation of plasma.

An option for any volunteer or NGO willing to register and work with HCSC in the campaign has also been facilitated on the website of HCSC. Post-registration the backend team will call and verify the donor and recipient and facilitate the process of plasma donation.

The mobile and landline numbers to be contacted for registering are 9490616780 &040-23434343 respectively. HCSC along with Hyderabad City Police will work in reaching out to the needy and economically weaker section of the society.

The HCSC is a unique initiative to promote awareness on personal safety and security, awareness on traffic rules and regulations, to reduce crime and work towards enhancing safety and security in the city.











