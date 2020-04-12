Hyderabad: City south zone in shock as 28 areas totally barricaded

Hyderabad: With cases of COVID-19 crossing 50 in different parts of Old City, that come under GHMC-Charminar Zone, the government has swung into action and turned several areas into containment clusters.



A total of 28 areas in southern parts of the city have been declared containment cluster and movement of residents kept under tight vigil after raising barricades.

According to reports, the Chandrayangutta Circle reported a total 18 positive cases, with the first case being an old woman who died of infection. Similar is the scenario from Malakpet, where 11 positive cases were found in a house and the area now accounts for a total of 20 positive cases. A total of 9 containment clusters were set up in Malakpet circle. After turning the areas into quarantine zones, GHMC Charminar zone is on high alert to act swiftly should there be any need to make more areas containment zones.

GHMC officials said there are 57 positive cases in GHMC Charminar zone and a total of 28 areas have been converted into containment clusters. They include Hafez Baba Nagar, Barkas, Santosh Nagar, Saidabad, Malakpet, Kishan Bagh, Riyasathanagar and more are likely to be added to the list. About 1 km radius from the house or houses from where cases were recorded as positive is now totally barricaded and officials from both police and GHMC are deployed.

"Every bylane is covered and none of the locals is allowed to come out and the lane of quarantined house is totally enclosed with grills and barricades placed. It is also locked." The key is kept with a designated GHMC officer and will be opened only in case of emergency by a team comprising GHMC staffer, UPHC doctor, officers from water board and electricity department, and nodal officer.

When The Hans India reporter visited the Baba Nagar, Santosh Nagar, Saidabad and Malakpet containment clusters, residents were seen shocked by the idea of containment. In Baba Nagar, the locals were seen arguing with officials, who were trying to pacify them. "In case of any need or essentials, we will bring them from shops and the government will also provide rations and food for them," assured an official.