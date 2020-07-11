Hyderabad: City traffic infra gets thrust

Hyderabad: The denizens are all set to experience first of its kind hassle-free road crossings and smooth traffic flow on roads, with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) planning to construct 38 foot over bridges (FoBs) at an estimated cost of Rs 102 cr in the city. The FoBs works would be completed in four months and would help in reducing traffic congestion and benefit pedestrians on the perennially busy roads.



The FoBs at schools and colleges would benefit both, the students who struggle to cross the main roads and motorists who have to stop to allow the people to cross, especially during peak hours. FoBs would also help in ease the traffic flow on the major roads mostly during busy office hours.

"The 35 FoBs planned across the city would be equipped be with safety features, spacious and modern look with polycarbonate roofing. In addition to the existing models, GHMC is planning adding latest features like escalators and significant lightings, " said Anurag, Assistant Engineer, Chandanagar, GHMC.

The budget fo each bridge would vary depending on the models. Whatever the model be, we are trying to complete the construction of FoBs in the next four months, He said.

While the FoB at the GSM mall in Madinaguda is under construction, they already exist at Allwyn and Bollaram junctions. For Serilingampally zone, four FoBs have been sanctioned in the beginning.

FoBs at Vijetha super market in ChandaNagar and another in Deepthi Srinagar at Croma showroom would be constructed with a budget of Rs 1.5 cr. Overall, 38 FoBs in different zones are under construction, 10 in LB Nagar, 7 in Charminar, 4 in Khairtabad, 5 in Secunderabad, 2 in Kukatpally and 10 in Serilingampally.

LB Nagar zone

l Chakripuram crossroads, Nagaram village (with escalators)

l HPS, Ramanthapur

l NOMA function hall, Mallapur (with escalators)

l Near Bus stop, Sai Sudheer College, AS Rao Nagar

l State Bank of India, Habsiguda

l Sushma theatre, Vanasthalipuram (with escalators)

l Dilsukhnagar bus stop (with escalators)

l Kothapet fruit market (with escalators)

l Saroornagar stadium (with escalators)

l Word and Deed high school, Hayathnagar (with escalators)

Charminar zone

l Swapna theatre, Rajendranagar

l Near Shah theatre, Ganesh Nagar

l Sun City, Bandlaguda (with escalators)

l CBS to MGBS (with escalators)

l Omer hotel and Shalimar hotel

l Durga Nagar 'T' Junction, opp to Heritage parlour (with escalators)

l Old Kurnool 'T' junction near Umdanagar (with escalators)

Khairthabad zone

l Aremaisamma temple, Langar Houz (with escalators)

l Shaikpet passport office / Galaxy

l GVK One, Banjara Hills Road no 1. (with escalators)

l Hyderabad Central Mall, Panjagutta (with escalators)

Secunderabad zone

l Between Himayathnagar crossroads and Narayanguda flyover

l Neredmet bus stop

l Gandhi Hospital, Musheerabad (with escalators)

l St. Ann's school, Tarnaka

l St. Ann's school, Secunderabad (with escalators)

Kukatpally zone

l Balanagar, near NSKK School

l Ranga Bhujanga theatre, Shapur Nagar (with escalators)

Serilingampally zone

l ESI Hospital, opp Maruthi Suzuki, Erragadda (with escalators)

l Near Sancta Maria school, Adarsh Nagar

l IDBI, Gachibowli

l Bhanu Township, Miyapur

l Cyber Gateway, Hitec City (with escalators)

l Telecom Nagar, Gachibowli (with escalators)

l Chennai Shopping Mall, Madinaguda (with escalators)

l Vijetha super market, Chandanagar (with escalators)

l Near Allwyn Crossroads, Miyapur (with escalators)

l Indira Nagar, Gachibowli



























