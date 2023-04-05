Hyderabad: Civil society praises KCR for honouring Ambedkar's legacy

Hyderabad: Prabuddha Bharat International, Samata Sainik Dal, and SC, ST Officers Forum, on behalf of Telangana Civil Society, praised Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for his decision to name the Telangana Secretariat after the author of the Indian Constitution, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and for installing a statue of the Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Ambedkar in the city.

During the Thanksgiving programme to CM KCR, UGC former Chairman Professor Sukhadeo Thorat appreciated K. Chandrashekar Rao for naming the Secretariat and installing a statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar as a fitting tribute. He said that KCR was implementing Ambedkar's vision and aspirations in the Telangana State.

Allam Narayana, Press Academy Chairman, said, "one language and one state was the dream of our Baba Saheb Ambedkar, and our Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has made this impossible dream come true by implementing the ideals mentioned in the constitution by Baba Saheb Ambedkar."

K. Madhav Rao, former chief secretary, said, "we have multiple identities in society such as personal, physical, and geographical. It was our great visionary Bharat Saheb Ambedkar who sacrificed his life to bring all core values of humans on one platform. Our Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is certainly doing the right thing."

Delhi Vasant, Founder of Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce & Technology, said that KCR's services to the nation are the need of the hour. Just as Albert Einstein is famous for his Theory of Relativity, Baba Sahed Ambedkar was truly the real father of the nation with his innovative ideas for uplifting the downtrodden. He proposed to auction the thesis "Problem of Rupee" written by Dr. Ambedkar, similar to the auction held for the Theory of Relativity. Suresh Benjamin, Chairman of Saint Paul's institutions, came forward with an initial bidding of Rs one crore. Vasanth said this process would go on for a period of six months, inviting different national heads and business heads to globalize the doctrine of the problem of Rupee.