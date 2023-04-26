Hyderabad: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka slams govt over its inaction against Amit Shah remarks

Hyderabad : CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday slammed the state government for its inaction over the controversial comments made by union home minister Amit Shah. He alleged that the State government had not her reacted on the issue so far.

Speaking to media persons in Hanmakonda, he asked the ruling BRS party as to what secret understanding it has with BJP. He also asked the ruling party as to what kind of understanding it has with MIM party? He said that the Congress party had provided reservations to the SCs and STs of the country as per the constitution of India. He demanded the central government to take up census program immediately. He demanded the state government to introduce BC sub plan.

Stating that the State government has introduced a budget of Rs 2.9 lakh crores, he asked as to why it allocated only 5 percent of the funds for the BC community, which constituted 54 percent of the population of the state? He alleged that CM KCR had misused his powers even after becoming the CM of the state for the second consecutive term.