Hyderabad: CM K Chandrashekar Rao asks Maha leaders to complete organisational set-up by June 10

Hyderabad : The BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday asked the party’s Maharashtra leaders to complete the organisational set-up from May 10 to June 10. He had a meeting with the Maharashtra leaders here at Telangana Bhavan.

KCR said that political parties were worried about the increasing popularity of BRS in Maharashtra day by day. He called upon the leaders to strengthen the slogan of ‘Abki Baar Kisan Sarkar’. It is on this strength that many sitting MLAs are contacting coming into the party, he asserted.

Rao revealed that some sitting MLAs were ready to join the party. "Many people are contacting and discussing with me. ‘Abki Baar Kisan Sarkar ‘is our slogan. The BRS policies should be told to people; BRS aims to win people’s hearts,' he said.

The CM said, after Telangana, Maharashtra got a chance to turn the country around. “Take advantage of it. The appointment of district coordinators will be completed in two- three days. Party organisational structure should be done from May 10 to June 10. Party membership registration should be completed. The organisational structure of the party should start from 288 constituency centres at the same time on a single day. “The BRS is for a qualitative change in people's lives”, he said.

The BRS leader claimed that the Maharashtra government had announced increased Kisan Samman Nidhi as soon as BRS was launched in the State. Now it announced thinking about removing Talati (VRA) system. “These are the first victories of BRS. If BRS achieves two amazing victories before it completely landed in Maharashtra, think what more can BRS do if it comes to power? These two victories are a sign that the Telangana model will be implemented in Maharashtra if BRS comes to power, he stated.

Rao asked the party leaders to start its programmes from statues of Shivaji and Ambedkar. The training camps for committees of Maharashtra are to be held on May 8 and 9 at Telangana Bhavan here. The normal membership will be Rs 10; for active membership it will Rs 50. Posts will be given for active members only. Don't forget that active membership is the first qualification for all positions, from Sarpanch to MP, he said. The district coordinators and leaders under their jurisdiction should focus on party organisational structure and membership registration. Rao said the appointment of in-charges of 288 Assembly constituencies in six divisions of Maharashtra was almost completed. The party campaign material (hats, flags, scarves, posters, leaflets) would be sent constituency-wise, he said.