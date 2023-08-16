Hyderabad commissioner holds VC with 1000 officers

Hyderabad: In the wake of a recent major reshuffle that saw a significant realignment of officer ranks within the Hyderabad city, the Hyderabad city Commissioner C V Anand convened a comprehensive video conference with about 1000 officers of Sub-Inspector (SI) and above rank officers representing all wings of Hyderabad City Police.

According to the commissioner, the central objective of the conference was to inform the newly appointed officers about the challenges in metropolitan policing, the Hyderabad City Police culture while providing a comprehensive overview of the recent reorganization and guide them to do effective policing.

The growing population of Hyderabad, a rise in vehicle numbers, and the need for Mega City Policing Plan to, was the criteria to reorganise the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate, said CP Anand. He expounded on the criteria and considerations that guided the recent reorganization, including delineation of boundaries etc.,

Delving into the intricate details of each zone, divisions, and police stations, he also conducted an exhaustive review of staff allocations, and interacted with the new officers. After revisiting the prevailing roles & responsibilities, fixed duties were re-charted and allocation of manpower to different category police stations was also discussed.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) such as the effective utilization of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) installations, the Fitcop program, and the adherence to discipline and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were comprehensively discussed.

Crime review was also done on all the crimes pending for want of arrests, investigation, FSL reports, charge sheets etc.,

The commissioner told the officers that he will be conducting wing wise meetings starting with Hyderabad Traffic police in the days to come.