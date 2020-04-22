Hyderabad: 'Concert by Hope' applauded

Hyderabad: Entire world is suffering due to the pandemic COVID-19, especially in USA many people have been affected by it. To raise the confidence of people in such places, a few NRI singers organised a concert from their homes called the "Concert by Hope."



With the purpose of uniting people with music and spreading awareness about corona and social distancing, the concert was organised by Sharat Veta, Kiran Borra and Ravi Kamarasu.

The concert had some new singing talents - Ananya Penugonda, Abhijit, Adarsh, Akhila, Dhruti, Kavya, Mahita, Manasa, Rahul and Soumya singing various songs from home and making people aware successfully.







