Hyderabad: Congress demands release of seized vehicles during the lockdown period

Hyderabad: Pradesh Congress Committee official spokesperson, G Niranjan on Thursday demanded the government to release vehicles being seized during the lockdown period.
He said that as some activities are allowed, people have been coming out to earn livelihood.
However, due to the absence of public transport they were unable to reach their workplaces.
He further said that as the vehicles are kept idle, gaining rust and becoming useless.
