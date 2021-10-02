Hyderabad: Congress protest rally on unemployment kicks off

Congress protest programme for unemployment has been kicked off in Hyderabad. TPCC chief Revanth Reddy along with the Congress leaders offered tributes to the Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Bhavan.

Speaking to the media, Revanth Reddy said that the protests will be carried out in a peaceful manner on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and also urged the public to join the rally and make it success. "The rally will be taken out from Dilsukhnagar to LB Nagar and the police should assist in holding the 'Vidyarthi Nirudyoga Jung Siren' peacefully," Reddy said.

He further added that the consequences will be severe if the police tried to disrupt the rally.

The protests programme carried out by the Congress party will end on December 9 marking the declaration of separate Telangana state by the Congress.