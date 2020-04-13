Hyderabad: Congress to convene Opposition meeting tomorrow

Hyderabad: Congress will convene a meeting of all-Opposition parties on April 15 to review the situation in the State and measures taken by the government to handle the lockdown imposed following the spread of coronavirus. Uttam Kumar Reddy was speaking to media persons after the meeting of "TPCC Task Force on COVID-19" at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday.

The meeting, presided by the committee chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy, discussed several issues pertaining to the relief works being carried out across the Telangana State by Congress activists to help the people affected due to the lockdown. The TPCC chief said that the Coronavirus situation has been worsening with each passing day.

He reminded that it was Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who had alerted everyone on February 12 itself about the serious threat the coronavirus poses to people and economy. He had also expressed apprehension that the government was not taking this threat seriously.

He said the situation would have been much better if the BJP government at the Centre and TRS government in Telangana had acted on time. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that people affected due to lockdown were yet to get the promised relief from the government. He said there was huge delay and several discrepancies in distribution of 12 kg per person free rice among BPL families and none of them got promised Rs 1500 financial assistance.