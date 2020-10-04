Hyderabad: Congress to throw its hat in bypoll ring

Hyderabad: The Congress leadership, which until recently was pondering over fighting on the sympathy factor in Dubbaka by-election, has decided to throw all the weight behind the campaign starting from October 7. Nearly 140 top leaders will be stationed in each of the villages, including MLAs, till the last day of canvassing.



The new AICC in-charge for State, Manickam Tagore, who was furious as only 100 leaders were present during the preparatory meeting on Sunday held in Indira Bhavan asked the leaders to ensure they influence the voters by staying close during the period.

During the preparatory meeting for the bypoll, the AICC in-charge called upon the State leaders to highlight the failures of both the TRS-led State government and the BJP-led Union government that have let down the people's aspirations after coming to power.

While referring to the way the Congress leaders were arrested on their way to meet the Governor recently, Tagore expressed criticism over the way the issue was handled and felt the constitutional authority failed to act upon.

"Citing coronavirus, the Governor avoided meeting the public representatives including MPs, MLAs and important leaders, while on the other hand, she provided a chance to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

This attitude speaks volumes of the collusion between the TRS and the BJP.

Taking this as a challenge, Congress should stand for the aspirations of people and fight harder to resolve their grievances," he said.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy called upon partymen to hold demonstrations in view of Hathras case, where a Dalit was raped and tortured to death.

"When Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi attempted to meet the family, they were arrested. Hence, a silent protest should be organised throughout the State and in districts," he said.

Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC secretaries Bose Raju and Srinivasan Krishnan, former MLAs Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy and S A Sampath Kumar, MPs A Revanth Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, MLAs, Seethakka and Jagga Reddy, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, former PCC presidents Ponnala Lakshmaiah and V Hanumantha Rao and others were present.