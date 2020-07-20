Hyderabad: Congress wants Metro Rail, RTC bus services resumed

Hyderabad: Congress on Monday demanded the government to resume the public transport system in the State, particularly in Hyderabad so that poor people can reach their workplace easily.



TPCC spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin said that the State government is not considering the problems being faced by people, especially the poor and middle class, due to closure of public transport in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

He said all RTC bus services and Hyderabad Metro Rail have remained closed since March 22 in view of the lockdown due to coronavirus.

"The closure of public transport is essential to prevent the spread of Covid-19. However, in view of changed circumstances when many other services have been restored as part of Unlock-I & II, the State government should consider re-opening of public transport in a regulated and controlled form," he said in a media statement on Monday.

Nizamuddin said that almost all commercial establishments have resumed their activities since July 1. But the employees working for those establishments were unable to travel to their offices or shops due to the closure of public transport. "People owning a four-wheeler or two-wheeler can travel to their offices without any problem. Those earning high salaries can also afford to hire a cab or auto-rickshaw. But there are lakhs of people in Hyderabad who neither own a vehicle nor can they afford hiring an auto-rickshaw or cab on a daily basis. Such people are unable to go out for work. Consequently, the absence of public transport has left lakhs of people jobless since lockdown," he pointed out.

"While it is true that people must stay at home to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from Covid-19 infection, this is also the reality that they might die of hunger if they don't come out for work. The State government needs to work out a solution wherein people should have access to affordable and safe public transport," he said.