Hyderabad: Convert Secretariat Building into quarantine centre

Hyderabad: Almost a month after BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's appeal to convert Secretariat building into COVID-19 isolation centre, AIMIM Floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Thursday suggested the same.

He held that the old Secretariat buildings could be used as quarantine centres to accommodate the increasing number of suspected patients.

Appreciating the steps taken by the State government to control the spread of Covid-19 virus in the State, he said several suspected cases were being taken to the Government Nizamia General Hospital (Charminar Dawakhana) which is ill-equipped.

Several suspected cases are quarantined at this hospital, where there are no proper social distancing measures and there remains risk of healthy people contracting the virus.

He also said that on the instructions of government all private hospitals and clinic were shut and not treating the out-patients, due to which patients are facing difficulties.

"The state government should make issue guidelines for hospitals and ensure out-patients are treated," he urged.

Akbaruddin also said that if the number of the Coronavirus cases increased, the Owaisi Group of Hospitals medical team is ready to help the fight against the virus and treat the Covid-19 patients.

"Whenever the government asks for the contribution from our medical team, they are ready to rise to the occasion," he added.