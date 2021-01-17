Hyderabad Cops crack burglary case within 24 hrs

Hyderabad : The city police arrested a burglar on Sunday and recovered the entire stolen property within 24 hours of the offence committed. The accused was identified as Md. Adil and a total property worth Rs. 39, 14, 904 was recovered from his possession.

According to police, on the intervening night of January 14 & 15, the accused broke into the pawn brokers shop at POT market through the roof top and committed the offence. When the store owner came to know about the incident, next day he filed a complaint about it.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered by the police and special teams were formed to nab the culprit. After a thorough investigation, it was proved that Adil who was previously employed with the store owner had committed the offence. As soon as his identity was revealed the accused was taken into custody, said Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.

It came to light that the accused was earlier involved in such offences and due to his poor background. He was charged under section 457, 380 of IPC and remanded in judicial custody.