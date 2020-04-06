Hyderabad: Cops turn Good Samaritans; care, feed destitutes in tough times

Hyderabad: Cops presence is generally intimidating to many, especially to the poor, during normal times, but not so during the lockdown.

People are seeing the humane side of police going beyond their call of duty to render yeoman service to the needy and hapless, with neither roofs nor wages to sustain themselves in these hard times.

The very sight of cops in Cyberabad raises hopes among the destitute and poor of getting much-needed help and food as well.

Cyberabad traffic police, in association with Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and nine social activists, have been distributing food and essential items to the destitute and the homeless people since the start of the lockdown period.

S M Vijay Kumar, DCP (Cyberabad Traffic), said, "This initiative was started on the day one of lockdown and for the past 15 days, we have been serving these people.

As traffic officials used to keep watch on destitute who would stay near junctions or near temples, they took up serving food to them. The destitute who need care and treatment are being sent to various NGOs."

The senior cop acknowledges the help of SCSC and the several social activists helping them extend help. "Recently we have set up Covid 19 control room at Cyberabad Commissionerate through which we are receiving many calls, offering to help the destitute.

Those who are interested in joining hands with us can call up on the helpline number 9490617440/431."

Sai Teja, one of the social activists working with the cops in their noble deed, informed thus, "Various likeminded people and several NGOs are helping us. They are donating cooked food.

Every day we are serving around 200 packets and till today we have served more than 3000 food packets to the destitute. The food packets consist of rice, dal, curry, sambar and curd.

We are also providing various essential items. While distributing these items, we strictly ensure social distancing and we create awareness among people to follow health

guidelines."