Corona robs Hyderabad city of festive fervour

Hyderabad: The city of pearls is also famous for celebrating all religious festivals with fervor and gaiety showcasing the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb among Muslims and Hindus, especially during Ganesh Chaturthti and Moharrum in Old City. However, this year for the first time in the city's history of celebrating festivities, the usual hustle-bustle, people in colourful attire, the sound decibels and night lightings etc are all missing due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Be it Bonalu, Ganesh or Moharrum fetes, thousands of people gather during processions and most of the streets are filled with a sea of people swaying and dancing to the devotional songs blaring out of loudspeakers, but this year the pandemic crisis has resulted in festivals being celebrated on a low-key note. Devotees are not being allowed to gather in Ganesh pandals and in Ashoorkhanas. No recordings and bhajans are being played at pandals, water sabeels and Ashoorkhanas.

Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) has been working for the last 33 years to facilitate the smooth conduct of the 10-day Ganesh festival, Every year around 50,000 Ganesh pandals, a majority of them in Old City, are set up, but this year due to pandemic a very few pandals have been installed and the celebrations have been restricted homes. Even during immersion gatherings have been restricted, said a member of BGUS.

Aakash, a resident of Lal Darwaza, said, "Until last year we used to install a big Ganesh idol by placing order, but this time, it is just a 2 feet idol and we would immerse it without much fanfare."

Mansigh, from Begum Bazar who used to install Pahelwan (wrestler) Ganesh, said, "For the first time in 40 years there is no pandal and we are celebrating Ganesh chaturthi by bringing a 4 feet idol to our home," he added.

Meanwhile, this year Moharram would be observed with the participation of very few devotees at Ashoorkhanas. Religious congregations would be held with few people, water sabeels would be installed at few places and religious preaching would not be played on loudspeakers.

Keeping in view of pandemic, experts feel that Telangana government is not likely to give permission for Moharram procession taken on the day of 'Youm-e-Ashoora'.

Shia community leader Mir Firasath ali Baquri said for the first time four centuries, Moharram is being conducted in indoors following the restriction given by the government.

"The Majlis held at Ashoorkhanas, which normally sees a participation of 60-70 people has now been restricted to a handful devotees. Most of the people would be mourning at homes with family members and avoiding gatherings."

He also said as every year more than 350 water sabeel used to be installed and now hardly 100 would be installed with police permission. "No loose water and juice would be distributed instead water packets and bottles would be distributed," he added.