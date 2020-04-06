Hyderabad: Coronavirus suspected patient escapes from Gandhi Hospital

Coronavirus in Hyderabad: A man who had been admitted to Gandhi Hospital isolation ward with suspected coronavirus symptoms has escaped on Sunday night.

The patient, a native of Gadwal had been admitted to the Gandhi hospital in Secunderabad last week after he developed the symptoms of coronavirus. On learning it, the hospital staff alerted the police who launched a hunt at Chilakalaguda, Padmarao Nagar and in Gadwal.

On March 16, 2020 - four suspected coronavirus patients who have been put under observation escaped from a hospital in Nagpur. However, the police traced three of them and sent to the isolation ward.