Hyderabad: Corporator assures to solve civic issue in Nacharam

Nacharam: Coporator Shanthi visited Raghavendra Nagar on Tuesday, she enquired about the problems faced by the residents in the division, as locals lodged a complaint about the drainage water and drinking water getting mixed.

She informed the issue to water works officials and instructed them to repair the pipeline as soon as possible. Sai Gen Sekhar, Katta Buchanna Goud, Hari Prasad, Kumar, Sugunakar Rao and water works line men Naveen, Sekhar and others were present.