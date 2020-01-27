Top
Hyderabad: Corporator Shanth celebrates Republic Day

Highlights

Nacharam: Corporator Shanthi participated in the 71st Republic day celebrations and hoisted the flag in Raghavendra Nagar organised by the colony residents.

Saizen Sekhar, Katta Buchanna, Sugunakar and locals were present.

