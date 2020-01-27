Hyderabad: Corporator Shanth celebrates Republic Day
Highlights
Corporator Shanthi participated in the 71st Republic day celebrations and hoisted the flag in Raghavendra Nagar organised by the colony residents.
Saizen Sekhar, Katta Buchanna, Sugunakar and locals were present.
