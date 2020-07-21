Hyderabad: Couple found dead under mysterious circumstances

Hyderabad: In a mysterious case of death, a husband, L Nageshwar Rao aged about 36, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 5th floor of his apartment in BS Maktha, Khairatabad on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, it is known that, upon witnessing the incident the neighbors rushed to his flat to inform his wife Roja, unaware of the fact that they are about to witness a dreaded tragedy.

As soon the neighbors entered the flat as it was already open, they were shocked to notice that Roja was lying dead in a pool of blood in their bedroom though the two children were found to be safe in the house.

According to police, they received a complaint from the neighbors about the incident. Upon visiting the scene of offence, the preliminary investigations pointed that, the husband might have killed his wife over some personal issues and later on regretting his decision he too jumped from the building and committed suicide.

However, the children were safe and sound but they were in a state of shock, so they were handed over to their relatives. The bodies of the couple were shifted to Osmania mortuary for post mortem and once the autopsy report is declared the investigation will begin.

Meanwhile, we have booked a case under section 174 of Cr.P.C and the matter is being investigated, said the sub-inspector, Shiva Krishna