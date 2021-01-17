Hyderabad: Covid-19 positive man jumps to his death in Kondapur

A 77-year-old man who was tested positive for Covid-19 committed suicide by jumping off the hospital building here at Kondapur on Sunday morning. His death was instantaneous.

The victim, identified as Narayana is believed to have been suffering from depression and was also undergoing treatment. On Sunday, Narayana who was placed in Covid ward on the third floor in the hospital jumped from the window of his ward.

On a receipt of information, the Madhapur police rushed to the spot and took up the investigation.

Last year on October 23, a 55-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping from the building after her husband died of coronavirus. The incident took place at Sainikpuri.